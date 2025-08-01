Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Able to practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
Wicks (calf) participated in the early portion of Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
It was previously thought that Wicks and Jayden Reed (toe) would sit out the session, but both wideouts ended up practicing. As the coming campaign approaches, Wicks is competing for targets in a crowded Green Bay WR corps that also includes Reed, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs and Savion Williams.
