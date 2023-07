Wicks (concussion) did not take part in Packers' camp Thursday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

The 2023 fifth-round pick will continue to compete for playing time in a crowded yet young and unproven Green Bay wide receiver room. In his junior season at Virginia, Wicks caught 57 passes for 1203 yards and nine touchdowns. Don't be surprised if the rookie makes his way onto the field as the third or fourth wideout for the Packers once he recovers.