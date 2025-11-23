Wicks (calf) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Fellow WRs Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Bo Melton (shoulder) were cleared Friday, and now Wicks and Savion Williams (foot) also are confirmed to be available Week 12. Meanwhile, Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist) won't suit up. Wicks thus will be on hand for targets from QB Jordan Love alongside Watson, Doubs and even Williams, but the third-year pro hasn't scored a touchdown or surpassed 50 receiving yards in any of his eight appearances this season.