Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Active in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (calf) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Fellow WRs Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Bo Melton (shoulder) were cleared Friday, and now Wicks and Savion Williams (foot) also are confirmed to be available Week 12. Meanwhile, Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist) won't suit up. Wicks thus will be on hand for targets from QB Jordan Love alongside Watson, Doubs and even Williams, but the third-year pro hasn't scored a touchdown or surpassed 50 receiving yards in any of his eight appearances this season.
More News
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Limited to one reception•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Remains limited in practice•