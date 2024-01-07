Wicks (chest) is listed as active Sunday versus the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks didn't play last Sunday at Minnesota due to a chest injury, and despite following up a limited walkthrough Wednesday with back-to-back full sessions to end Week 18 prep, he was deemed questionable ahead of this Sunday's game. Along with Wicks being available to the Packers offense, Jayden Reed (chest) also is suiting up, while Christian Watson (hamstring) will miss a fifth game in a row. Wicks thus will mix into three-wide sets with Reed and Romeo Doubs as he looks to build upon his 33-520-2 line on 51 targets in 14 appearances this season.