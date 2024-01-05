Wicks (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wicks sat out the Packers' Week 16 win over Minnesota, but he upgraded to full practice participation Thursday, suggesting that the rookie wide receiver is more likely than not to suit up for Sunday's pivotal game. Green Bay's wide receiver depth chart is in flux heading into the regular-season finale, as Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (chest) are also listed as questionable.