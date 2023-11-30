Wicks (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Wicks emerged from Week 11 with a concussion and a knee injury, and while he put the former behind him by completing the protocol for head injuries by Monday, he's been operating with practice restrictions this week due to the latter. Prior to sitting out the Packers' Thanksgiving matchup with the Lions, Wicks was making some headway in Green Bay's passing game, hauling in 12 of 17 targets for 219 yards over the previous four contests. If he's able to play Sunday versus the Chiefs, Wicks again would serve as the team's No. 4 WR behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed (chest).