Wicks (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Wicks previously was dealing with a calf issue that sidelined him in Weeks 8 and 9, but he's played through the injury in each of the last four games, compiling a 13-173-2 line on 21 targets during that span. An ankle concern has capped his practice reps so far this week, but he at least will have one more chance to get back to full Friday before the Packers potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Bears.