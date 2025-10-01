Wicks was targeted four times and caught two passes for 19 yards in Sunday's 40-40 tie with the Cowboys.

Wicks would have had a chance for a long-gainer had teammate Matthew Golden not been in the same area on a deep ball from quarterback Jordan Love early in the contest, but he would up finishing with just a pair of catches for the third time in four games. The playing time has slowly ticked up for Wicks, but the production hasn't followed suit, and he could be joined at practice by fellow wideout Christian Watson (knee) following Green Bay's Week 5 bye.