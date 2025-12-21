Wicks (ankle) is listed as active Saturday in Chicago, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks followed up no activity at Tuesday's walkthrough with back-to-back limited practices to end Week 16 prep as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Now that his status has been clarified for Saturday's game, he'll be among the wide receivers available to the Packers offense along with Christian Watson (chest/shoulder), Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Bo Melton and Savion Williams.