Wicks (calf) is active for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks was sidelined for the entire preseason due to a calf injury, but after getting back on the practice field as of Aug. 27, he logged limited sessions during Week 1 prep, leaving his status in question for Sunday. With his availability now confirmed, he'll be among the wide receivers at the services of QB Jordan Love along with Jayden Reed (foot), rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Savion Williams (hamstring) and Malik Heath.