Wicks (calf) is participating in practice Thursday, though he spent time off to the side on a stationary bike during 11-on-11 drills, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks appears to be limited Thursday after a calf injury forced him to miss Green Bay's prior session on Tuesday (the team rested Wednesday). It's encouraging to see the third-year pro already back on the field, even if he's not yet cleared for team reps. Wicks is competing for standing in one of the league's most crowded wide receiver corps, and depending on how consistent a performance he's able to log throughout training camp and the preseason, there seems like a wide range of outcomes for his utilization in 2025.