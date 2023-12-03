Wicks (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks missed the Packers' Week 12 win at Detroit on Thanksgiving due to a concussion and a knee injury. While he made it through the protocol for head injuries as of last Monday, he remained limited in practice during Week 13 prep as a result of the other concern. Now that he's been cleared to play again, Wicks will serve as Green Bay's fourth wide receiver behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed (chest).