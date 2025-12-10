Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Bothered by ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Wicks was listed with an ankle injury last week but didn't have a designation for Sunday's eventual win over Chicago. He played just 10 percent of snaps in the contest -- one week after scoring a pair of TDs against the Lions -- but that was partially a product of Jayden Reed returning from injured reserve. It is possible that Wicks would've played more without the ankle injury; just probably not enough to warrant fantasy consideration.
