Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Busy night in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks hauled in four of eight targets for 38 yards in the Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
Wicks' return from a two-game absence due to a calf injury saw him log a team-high number of targets while also finishing as the runner-up in receptions and receiving yards. Matthew Golden's (shoulder) inactive status and Romeo Doubs' exit with a chest injury both helped Wicks' cause Monday night, and the latter could be in for an expanded role again in a Week 11 road matchup against the Giants if at least one of his two teammates is sidelined.
More News
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Suiting up Monday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Status in question for Monday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Remains limited at practice•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Set for limited practice•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Won't play in Week 9•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: No practice Thursday•