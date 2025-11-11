Wicks hauled in four of eight targets for 38 yards in the Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Wicks' return from a two-game absence due to a calf injury saw him log a team-high number of targets while also finishing as the runner-up in receptions and receiving yards. Matthew Golden's (shoulder) inactive status and Romeo Doubs' exit with a chest injury both helped Wicks' cause Monday night, and the latter could be in for an expanded role again in a Week 11 road matchup against the Giants if at least one of his two teammates is sidelined.