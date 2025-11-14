Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Cleared for Sunday
Wicks (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Giants, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Christian Watson (knee/hamstring) and Romeo Doubs (chest) also avoid injury designations, while Matthew Golden (shoulder) is listed as questionable. Wicks seems most in danger of losing snaps to Golden if the rookie returns after missing Week 10.
