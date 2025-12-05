Wicks (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks was a limited participant in all three of Green Bay's practices but has the green light to suit up for Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Bears. Matthew Golden (wrist) went through the same practice regimen but is listed as questionable. Wicks capitalized on Golden's absence against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, as the former set seasons highs with six catches for 94 yards and scored his first two touchdowns of the season.