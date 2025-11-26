Wicks (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's road matchup against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks was listed as a limited participant on Green Bay's first two practice reports of Week 13, but he's now been cleared to play through his lingering calf injury, as usual. The third-year wideout looks set to benefit from increased opportunities n Thanksgiving Day, with Savion Williams (foot) and Jayden Reed (shoulder/foot), the latter of whom remains on IR, both ruled out to face Detroit, and Matthew Golden (wrist) listed as questionable. Though Wicks hasn't yet scored or logged a single game with at least 50 receiving yards across nine regular-season appearances so far, he'll be worth consideration as a pivot option in deeper fantasy formats if Golden is unavailable Thursday.