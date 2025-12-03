Wicks (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Since suffering a calf injury Week 7 at Arizona, Wicks sat out Weeks 8 and 9 and otherwise was listed on Packers practice reports with that health concern. This week, calf has been swapped for ankle, leaving his status up in the air ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bears. Fellow WRs Matthew Golden (wrist) and Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder, IR) also were limited Wednesday, while Savion Williams (foot) didn't practice, which means Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Bo Melton are the healthy options at the position on the active roster at the moment.