Wicks (calf) is not practicing Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks participated in Green Bay's first five training camp practices but has now picked up a calf injury, and a timetable for his return hasn't yet surfaced. The Packers added first-round wideout Matthew Golden (who is already taking first-team reps), third-rounder Savion Williams and Mecole Hardman in free agency, providing increased competition for Wicks in a WR corps that also returns Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, with Christian Watson (ACL) also tentatively working back into the mix later in the 2025 season. Wicks' separation skills are beyond repute, so if he can clean up his issues with drops (tied for third in the league with nine in 2024), he could take a step forward despite the added competition, but if consistency issues continue to plague the 2023 fifth-round pick he may simply fade into a murky rotation lower on the depth chart.