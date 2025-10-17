default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wicks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.

Wicks was limited in all three of Green Bay's practices leading up to Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. If healthy, he should operate as Green Bays No. 3 wide receiver behind Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden.

More News