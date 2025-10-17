Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Deemed questionable for Week 7
Wicks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.
Wicks was limited in all three of Green Bay's practices leading up to Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. If healthy, he should operate as Green Bays No. 3 wide receiver behind Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden.
