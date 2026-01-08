The Packers list Wicks (concussion) as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed prior to Thursday's practice that Wicks was still in concussion protocol, which was backed up by the wideout remaining a limited participant in the team's final practice of the week. Wicks still has a chance to play Saturday, but he'll need to be cleared for full contact in addition to gaining clearance from an independent neurologist before he's removed from the protocol. With Bo Melton (knee) and Savion Williams (foot) recently going on injured reserve and with Wicks potentially missing the postseason opener, the Packers could be left with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Jakobie Keeney-James as their available options at receiver against Chicago.