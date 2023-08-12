Wicks was targeted four times and caught three passes for 68 yards in Friday's 36-19 preseason victory over the Bengals.

Wicks missed time early in training camp with a concussion, but the rookie fifth-rounder got in over a week of practice prior to Friday's contest, and he caught a couple long passes -- including a 47-yarder -- in his professional debut. Wicks is listed as a second-string wideout on the depth chart on Green Bay's official website, and as things stand he is competing with Samori Toure for the fourth spot in the pecking order.

