Wicks (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks wasn't able to practice this week after he made an early exit from last Saturday's loss to the Ravens due to a concussion. With his third absence of the campaign imminent, he'll end his third regular season with a 30-332-2 line on 46 targets in 14 appearances. Wicks' next chance for game action is in the wild-card round on either Jan. 10 or 11.