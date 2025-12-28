default-cbs-image
Wicks (concussion) will not return to Saturday night's game against the Ravens.

Wicks exited the game just ahead of halftime after catching his lone target for seven yards. With Wicks done for the night, Matthew Golden and Bo Melton are next up for wideout snaps behind Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.

