Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Chicago.
The Packer listed Wicks as questionable on their final injury report Thursday. They're now downgrading him to 'out', which could leave a few more snaps/routes for any combination of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden.
