Wicks was targeted six times and caught four passes for 45 yards in Sunday's 18-17 victory over the Saints.

Wicks did not reach the end zone like he did in Week 2, but the rookie did set career highs for targets, receptions, yardage and snaps played. His opportunities will presumably take a hit when fellow wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) is ready to go, but he has solidified his spot on the depth chart behind Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed.