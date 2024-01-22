Wicks was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers.

Wicks entered Saturday's contest on a bit of a hot streak, but he did not make a mark outside the targets in Green Bay's final game of the season. He did reach the end zone in his team's playoff opener, and over the final six games of the regular season he averaged 3.7 receptions and 56.8 receiving yards while scoring three times. Every Packers wideout that finished the season on the roster is under contract for 2024, so it's tough to predict what role Wicks will open next season in. However, he made a major mark during his rookie season, and he figures to make a push for a starting spot in Year 2.