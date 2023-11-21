The Packers gave Wicks (concussion and knee) a non-participant designation for Monday's practice estimate.
Wicks is now in the league's concussion protocol and will need to clear it in order to be eligible to return to the field. As it's likely that the rookie fifth-round pick will still be in the protocol for Thursday's game versus Detroit, Malik Heath and Samori Toure could be in line for increased roles.
