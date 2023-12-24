Wicks (ankle), who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wicks' availability is more crucial than usual for Green Bay, with Christian Watson (hamstring) listed as doubtful and rookie slot man Jayden Reed (toe) questionable after missing practice Friday. Himself a rookie fifth-round pick, Wicks stepped up to secure six of nine targets for 97 yards versus the Buccaneers in Week 15 with Watson sidelined. An ankle injury limited Wicks in Week 16 practices, but things appear to be trending positively. Official word on his status will come 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff time.