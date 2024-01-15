Wicks was targeted twice and caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

Wicks did not do much in the receptions or yardage columns, but he found the end zone again after doing so three times over his final two appearances of the regular season. Green Bay had all its receivers available Sunday for the first time since Week 13, but Wicks was still credited with a start and finished second among Packers wideouts in snaps. He will continue playing a key role the rest of the way.