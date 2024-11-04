Wicks was targeted three times and did not catch a pass in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions.

Wicks would have had a better day had he hauled in a pass from quarterback Jordan Love in the end zone during the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest, but when it was all said and done he was shut out in the receptions department for the third time in nine games. Wicks has found pay dirt four times this season, but he has totaled just 16 catches, and all of Green Bay's receivers are healthy, so it could be worth making a roster move with the Packers on bye Week 10.