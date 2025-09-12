Wicks brought in four of six targets for 44 yards in the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Wicks appeared to benefit from Jayden Reed's first-quarter exit due to a shoulder injury, as the former finished second across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Tucker Kraft. The third-year pro outpaced both Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden by one- and four-target margins, and it remains to be seen if he'll remain a primary beneficiary beginning with a Week 3 road matchup against the Browns on Sunday, Sept 21 after Reed was diagnosed with a broken collarbone that's expected to land him on injured reserve, per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com.