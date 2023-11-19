Wicks is under evaluation for a head injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers.
Wicks made the most of his five targets in Week 11, turning them into three catches for 91 yards. Having said that, he got a concussion check inside of the two-minute warning, so a diagnosis may not be confirmed before Sunday's game concludes.
