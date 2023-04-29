The Packers selected Wicks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 159th overall.

Wicks (6-foot-1, 206 pounds) is a well-built receiver with a standout catch radius (32 and 3/8-inch arms), but the Virginia product has a somewhat uneven prospect profile despite a few definite strengths. It appears that Wicks has some notable amount of innate ability as a downfield target, as he turned 95 targets into 57 receptions for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns (12.7 YPT, 21.1 YPC) in 2021, but it's not clear whether he's fast enough to access the same field depths in the NFL. Wicks ran a 4.62 40, which generally isn't threatening past the chains from a boundary position, but if Wicks can manage to reach the depths where his skill set shows up then his 39-inch vertical and 130-inch broad jump confirm the idea that Wicks will always be tough to defend at the rim. To begin his NFL career Wicks will likely compete for the WR4 role behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and third-round rookie pick Jayden Reed, but it's worth monitoring his development from there.