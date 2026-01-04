Wicks (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks didn't practice during Week 18 prep following the concussion that he suffered last Saturday against the Ravens. With Wicks sidelined, Green Bay's available options at the position Sunday will be Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Bo Melton and Jakobie Keeney-James. Wicks' next chance for game action will take place in the wild-card round.