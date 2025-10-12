Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Injures ankle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
Prior to departing in the third quarter, Wicks notched two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards. The Packers will be rolling with Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Savion Williams at wide receiver while Wicks is sidelined.
