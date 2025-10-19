Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Injures calf Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks sustained a calf injury during Sunday's game at Arizona.
Wicks dealt with an ankle injury during Week 7 prep but was able to suit up Sunday. If he's unable to return to action, he'll end the contest with one catch (on two targets) for five yards.
