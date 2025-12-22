Wicks caught both of his targets for 12 yards during Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears.

Since Wicks' stellar Week 13 performance against the Lions (6-94-2), he's caught three of four targets for just 18 yards over the Packers' last three games. The Virginia product has flashed throughout the season, appearing in 13 contests and recording 325 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions. He's expected to remain a depth option in Green Bay's receiving corps in the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.