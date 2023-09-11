Wicks was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's 38-20 victory over the Bears.

Wicks made only a blip in the box score in his first appearance as a professional, but it should be noted that the 37 snaps he played were five more than any other Green Bay wideout. Wicks did not start Sunday's contest and is no higher than the fourth option at his position when everyone is healthy, but both of his targets came well before the game had been decided, so it appears the rookie is getting a chance to carve out a role.