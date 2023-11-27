Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Wicks has been removed from the NFL's concussion protocol, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wicks suffered the concussion in Green Bay's Week 11 win over the Chargers and was unable to clear the five-step protocol last week ahead of Thursday's win over the Lions. The lengthier turnaround for this Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs should help the rookie receiver, who looks poised to practice fully throughout the week now that he's been removed from the protocol.