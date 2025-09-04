Wicks (calf) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Wicks is one of three Packers wide receivers to operate with a cap on his reps Thursday, the others being Jayden Reed (foot) and Savion Williams (hamstring). Reed actually returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday as he tends to a Jones fracture in his left foot, which has left his status up in the air for Week 1. In the end, Friday's injury report will provide a sense of each players' odds to suit up Sunday against the Lions, though an absent Reed and/or Williams could hand Wicks a higher target share than expected to begin the campaign.