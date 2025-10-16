Wicks (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Wicks has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions since sustaining an ankle injury during Green Bay's win over the Bengals in Week 6. In order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's road matchup against the Cardinals, Wicks will likely need to upgrade to full practice reps Friday. Malik Heath and Savion Williams will benefit from added opportunities behind Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden if Wicks misses any time.