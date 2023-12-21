Wicks (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Wicks is dealing with an ankle issue for a second consecutive week, but he stepped up with Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined for this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, hauling in six of seven targets for 97 yards. While Wicks actually is practicing this week, Watson and Jayden Reed (toe/chest) have yet to mix into drills, leaving significant question marks for the Packers' receiving corps. Ultimately, Friday's injury report may clear some of them up ahead of Sunday's game at Carolina.