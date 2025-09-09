Wicks (calf) was a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Though Green Bay listed Wicks as a limited participant on its second straight practice report, head coach Matt LaFleur hasn't indicated that the third-year receiver is in any real danger of sitting out Thursday's game against the Commanders. Wicks saw modest involvement while he was part of a deep rotation of pass catchers in Sunday's season-opening 27-13 win over the Lions, playing 21 snaps on offense on his way to a 2-30-0 receiving line on two targets.