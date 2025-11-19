Wicks (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks managed to play through his calf injury Week 11, when he secured one of two targets for nine yards during Green Bay's win over the Giants, but he's still managing the issue ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Vikings. He will have two more chances to upgrade to full practice reps before the Packers are forced to decide whether to tag Wicks with an injury designation for Week 12.