Wicks was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

Wicks sustained a concussion near the end of the Packers' Week 11 win against the Chargers, and a knee injury also appeared on the team's Week 12 practice reports, capping him to one limited showing at last Wednesday's walkthrough. In the end, he didn't have enough time to get through the protocol for head injuries, but coach Matt LaFleur revealed Monday that Wicks had cleared its five phases, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Having said that, the knee issue still is impacting Wicks' on-field work, so his status will continue to be watched as the weekend draws closer.