default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wicks (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Wicks suffered an ankle injury during this past Sunday's win against the Bengals, but his ability to handle some reps to kick off Week 7 prep generally is a good sign that it isn't a long-term concern. Having said that, he likely will need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid heading into the weekend without a designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals.

More News