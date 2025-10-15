Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Wicks suffered an ankle injury during this past Sunday's win against the Bengals, but his ability to handle some reps to kick off Week 7 prep generally is a good sign that it isn't a long-term concern. Having said that, he likely will need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid heading into the weekend without a designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals.
