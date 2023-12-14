Wicks (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.
Wicks started Week 15 prep with a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, but he mixed back into drills one day later despite dealing with what the Packers thought was a high-ankle injury after Monday's defeat at the Giants, per Lauren Hembrecht of WFRV Green Bay. If Wicks has such a sprain, he typically would be in line for an absence of some type, but his ability to practice Thursday may mean he has a chance to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. With Christian Watson (hamstring) not logging any on-field work so far this week and Jayden Reed (ankle) limited, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Samori Toure currently are the only healthy wide receivers on the Packers' active roster.
