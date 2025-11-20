Wicks (calf) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Wicks has yet to upgrade to full during Week 12 prep as he deals with a lingering calf injury. He was joined as limited Thursday by fellow WRs Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist), Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), Savion Williams (foot) and even Bo Melton (shoulder). Ultimately, Friday's practice report will unveil who among the group doesn't carry a designation ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Vikings.