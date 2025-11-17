Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Limited to one reception
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks was targeted twice and caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Giants.
Wicks finished third among Packers wideouts in snaps, but he saw only a quarter of the season-high eight targets he drew in Week 10. Wicks is getting some opportunities, but he has racked up only 18 receptions and 181 yards through eight appearances this season, and his playing time will likely take a hit when Jayden Reed (collarbone/foot) is ready to rejoin the fray.
